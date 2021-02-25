Gae Adams Lord, 88; a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt on February 24, 2021. She died peacefully at her daughter (Judy’s) home after battling cancer for many years. She was born in Alexandria, the daughter of Milan and Margarette Adams. Gae lived most of her life in Alexandria and went to school in Bristol. She had many career changes from selling Tupperware, to working in the local stores, and supervisor and office assistant at Plymouth Stitching in Ashland. Before she retired, she worked for 12 years as a school bus driver for Newfound Area School District. After retirement she and her husband, Murray, became traveling work campers and enjoyed several years of camping life traveling spending time in California, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia before returning to New Hampshire.
Gae was a member and past President of the Minot Cavis Post #26, American Legion Auxiliary of Bristol. As a volunteer for Making Strides with the American Cancer Society, she organized the annual fundraiser at the Newfound Regional High School track for many years. She was a former member of the Grange in Alexandria and was a leader for the local 4H. Gae was a charter member of the Alexandria Fire Department Auxiliary. The endeavor began as memorial to a local woman who died in her home due to a fire, and the fire station stands on her property today.
Gae and Murray enjoyed 70 years of marriage. Together they provided a loving, welcoming home where they brought up their five children and later nurtured their 10 grandchildren and entertained neighbors and friends. Nothing brought them more joy than their camping trips with the grandchildren; and neighborhood parties with volleyball games. She enjoyed gardening, cake decorating, camping, crafts, playing cards, having pets and entertaining friends and family.
Gae was predeceased by her husband, Murray Lord; and is survived by her children: Edward and wife Debbie of Texas; Marie Carson of Alexandria; Jerry and wife Cindy of Alexandria; Robert and wife Laura of Texas; Judy Lacasse and husband Steve of Alexandria; 10 grandchildren, Jessica Emerson, Jason Lord, Jeff Carson, Chris Carson, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew Lord, Jamie York, Tracey Daniels, Rebecca Lacasse, Duane Lacasse; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Fay Caldon of Franklin; brother, Lee Adams and wife Barbara of Alexandria; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services-Calling hours will be Monday, March 1, 2021 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main Street, Bristol. Graveside services will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. A gentle reminder to those attending, due to current state madates that masks and social distancing are required. Due to current gathering regulations, entry may take a bit longer and we ask for your patience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors, 45th North, PO Box 132, Pittsburg, NH 03592. To share a memory or condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
