NORTHFIELD — Fulton E. Rudolph, 73, of Northfield, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
"Fully" lived in New Hampshire most of his adult life. Lovingly known as "Pa" or "Santa," the joy of his life were all the children born and adopted into his family.
"Fully" married Marjorie E. Rudolph in 1968, this year they celebrated their 54th anniversary. Together they have three biological children, Fulton J. Rudolph and his wife Carol of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Holly Rios and her husband Tony of Belmont, and Heidi Amore and her husband Jared of Elgin, Oklahoma. They also have several adopted children, Donald K. Rudolph of Tilton, Vera Cheesebrough and husband Ruben of Laconia, Bonnie Rudolph of Rumney, and predeceased by Judy Ramsey and her husband Tom Ramsey of Warren. "Fully" loved children, cherishing his 11 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. “Fully” opened his heart and home to many children throughout the years, touching the lives of families everywhere.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 30, at 1 p.m., at the Lochmere Baptist Church in Lochmere. Following the Memorial Service there will be "pot luck" refreshments at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children's Hospital.
