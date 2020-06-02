MEREDITH — Fredrick C. Rice — ”Chuck” — age 75, passed away on May 21, 2020 due to cardiac arrest at the Golden View Health Center. He was born December 3, 1944 in New Haven, Connecticut to Raymond F. Rice and June Bock Rice. He leaves his brother Randall Rice and sister-in-law Laura Mainer Rice of Meredith; sister Cindi R. Watson and brother-in-law Ralph Watson of Brewster, Massachusetts and sister Diana Rice of New York City. He also leaves 6 nieces, 5 nephews, 5 great-nieces and 5 great-nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Wendelyn Rice Arbore and his parents.
Growing up, Fred had a passion for woodworking and learned the skill through his grandfather and father both carpenters by trade. He loved gardening and manicuring many a neighbor’s yard. He also had a deep passion for the performing arts. Through talented instructors, he mastered tap dance, song and piano and loved to perform.
Fredrick graduated from West Haven High in 1962. In 1965 he served in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He then moved to Meredith with his family to help out at Cygnet Motor Court, a family owned business. Eventually, he moved to New York City to seek his dreams while waitering, taxi-cabbing and whatever service he was led to. He returned to Boston and became a follower in the Christian Science faith, working at the Mother Church there. In due time, he made his way westward to California where Fredrick became a union worker for many catering services; cooking, bartending, and waitering in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and San Francisco. He shared many stories about the celebrities he served, including Tom Brokaw.
During his final chapter, Fred returned East to care for is parents and others. He worked at Hart’s Turkey Farm on the scenic train and the Mount Washington boat. He served at St Vincent de Paul’s in Laconia and the Community Action Program. He also had a small cleaning service. Fred was known for his fancy cakes and casseroles. Decorating for each holiday was a favorite past time. Fredrick had a big presence. His laugh filled a room. His heart was huge. “He’d give his shirt off his back” (which actually happened).
A private family memorial will be held in the near future. In remembrance please give to whomever you chose.
