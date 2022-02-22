Frank Marshall Burns

TILTON — Frank M. Burns, 79, a resident of Tilton since 1974, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Concord Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 30, 1942, Frank began his career at William Carter Company of Needham, MA where he would end up meeting his future wife Linda. Frank finished his career working 25 years with the State of New Hampshire, serving as an Information Manager for the Department of Administrative Services. He served in the US Army National Guard of Massachusetts and as a Reserve of the US Army. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #49 in Northfield, NH.
He was predeceased by his parents Francis L. and Viano (Salomaa) Burns of Dedham, MA, and his brother Tom Burns of Kingston, MA.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda M. (DeIulio) Burns of Tilton; his sister Catherine “Katy” Brooks and husband Rick Brooks of Walpole MA; Sister-in-law Ann Burns of Bridgewater, MA; his son Frank Burns and wife Elisa Burns, their children Natalie and Ryan Burns of Fairview, TX; son Michael Burns and his fiancée Kimberly Adams of Scarborough, ME; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, all of whom he loved very much.
An avid antique car enthusiast and Boston sports fan, Frank enjoyed holiday gatherings with family, spending time in Onset, MA and Lake Winnipesaukee, Red Sox games at Fenway Park and bragging about his beloved grandchildren.
Frank and his endearing smile will be missed by many, and he will forever be remembered as a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend.
With respect to Frank's wishes a family graveside service will be held at Brookdale Cemetery in Dedham, MA on Monday, February 28th 2022 at 1:00pm followed by a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Frank may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the New Hampshire Special Olympics.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
