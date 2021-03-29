CAMPTON — Frank E. Tobine, 72, of Campton, died peacefully on March 25, 2021 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH. He was known as a Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, and a Dedicated Friend.
Born in Littleton, NH, on April 7, 1948, Frank was the son of Elmer Orville and Blanche Louise (Beaugrand) Tobine.
Frank grew up in and was a life-long resident of Campton.
Frank worked as a Knife Setter for the Draper Corporation in Beebe River, NH for many years and then ran the tool and dye room at Plymouth Manufacturing for many years.
Frank loved to garden, ride around the countryside, and spend time with his family. He was also known for a guy who loved his tractor and zero turn mower.
Frank is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 52 years, Sandra M. (Kenney) Tobine of Campton; his sons, Frank Tobine and his wife Laurie of Boscawen, Randy Tobine and his wife Kary of Marlborough; his grandchildren, Tony Tobine and Alfonso Lugo of Los Angeles, Brenden Tobine and Grace Chandler of Hillsborough, Zakary Tobine and Angela Confoti of Moultonborough, Karla and Marcus Health of New Ipswich; his great-grandchildren, Ayria and Lucas.
A graveside service will be held in the Blair Cemetery, Blair Bridge Road, Campton on Friday, April 23rd at 11 a.m.
It was Frank’s wish that we do not mourn his death but celebrate his life.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Plymouth and Meredith are assisting the family.
