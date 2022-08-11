MEREDITH — Florence J. Laporte, 86, passed in comfort at home, August 9, 2022, with family by her side. Florence was predeceased by her loving husband, Rudolph J. Laporte; her mother, Katherine Boyden; her father, Herman Boyden; her brother, William Boyden. Florence is survived by her two daughters, Katherine Barnes and Ann Laporte; her granddaughter, Ashley; and two great-grandchildren.
Flo has forever been a caregiver, "jack of all trades" and "master of many." Once out of school, Florence took-up nursing at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in North Hampton, MA. Rudolph and Florence were married in her home town of Russell, MA in 1958. “Flo and Rudy” were blessed with two girls. Early on Florence made their home in Southwick, MA with two small children in tow, a dog, turtles, and fish. Florence continued nursing and homemaking, as well as, painting, rescuing dogs, sewing, water skiing, golfing, painting, camping and volunteering at schools.
In a move to Acton, MA, in the mid-60s, Florence became a well-known community leader in scouting. She was the town Girl Scout cookie chairman for several years and a local troop leader. She led the Girl Scouts each year on the re-enactment of the Captain Isaac Davis march from Acton to the Battle of Concord, at the Old North Bridge. Captain Davis was known for his unusually high standards for his company in terms of equipment, training and preparedness. Florence was similar — holding others to high standards for preparedness, effort, detail and achievement. Florence inspired others with her work ethic and determination. Flo always had a focused mission. In Acton she led the charge to upkeep and run the town Girl Scout camp. Florence was an active parishioner at St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary Catholic Parish. One of her favorite services was Easter, because the family got new outfits to don at church.
As Florence’s two daughters became teenagers, she had more time on her hands to do activities with friends and take up new passions. She was still a full-time nurse at Emerson Hospital, having worked in Labor and Delivery, then moving to the Surgical Operating Room and finally to Orthopedic Practice. Florence always loved to be where the action was, and where she could help others in need every day. Her friendships with the nurses from the OR were deep and strong, and have lasted to this day.
Florence loved leading by example and building and fixing things. These virtues and skills were directly attributable to her parents. Her mother was a patient and loving grammar school teacher. Her father was a master foreman, master carpenter, clock maker and builder of doll houses for Florence to fill with her crafts. When Florence’s own girls grew older, she filled her time with a passion for miniatures. A neighbor’s daughter Lori-Anne spent many a day hanging out with Flo in her workshop creating miniatures of all types. Flo built a workshop in their basement, holding weekly workshops for her local Miniature club. Flo’s granddaughter Ashley had the opportunity to learn miniatures from ‘Flo’ the master, attending miniature workshops and creating projects of her own in the workshop.
Lake Kanasatka was a special place for Florence. Perhaps it was the serenity of the Loons or the pine trees shading a lovely bit of lake on a hot day. Florence was the organizer of many lake events; family, friends and neighbors loved being at “The Lake” because it was fun. Thank you Flo! Flo made sure everyone had boat parade costumes for the 4th of July which on occasion included a giant six-foot Loon, a seven-foot pink Flamingo, Miss Liberty and Uncle Sam. Everyone had a costume and everyone found a boat to parade in. Florence commanded a performance of activities every summer weekend and then full-time when Flo and Rudy retired to Lake Kanasatka at the turn of the millennium. One of the favorite activities set up by Florence was hitting floating golf balls into the lake, aiming at the red-white-blue runabout with a helmsman wearing a hardhat and fishnet in hand. For more than 30 years, "Flo & Rudy" were seen on the lake in their boat for sunset cruises.
The NH summer cottage was updated and winterized for full-time retirement… a new addition with a sitting room and gas fireplace for Rudy and a lower level, specifically to house Flo’s large workshop with every power tool imaginable, including drills, routers and jigsaws. If anyone in the neighborhood needed anything small repaired — they called Flo. Flo was a long standing artisan member of the National Association of Miniature Enthusiasts and International Guild of Miniature Artisans. One of her favorite annual shows and workshops was the Sturbridge show in Massachusetts. Florence and her friends loved the social camaraderie of sharing their passion for miniatures. Florence collected a vast number of artisan quality pieces from tiny hand turned silver sets to tiny dolls, furniture, decorated scenes and villages.
Rescue dogs always found Flo throughout her life from a Collie named Pepper, Sam the loyal and Studly mutt, Shadow the protector, Max the lumbering not so bright black lab, Babe the lovely greyhound and Olivia, the most amazing whippet. Olivia was Flo’s best friend and companion. Olivia rang a gold bell hanging from the door knob to go out. Flo nurtured each dog to it best traits.
For all that know Flo — we know — When Florence’s presence is in the room, everyone rises to their ‘A’ game and has fun.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Laporte family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
