MEREDITH — Florence J. Laporte, 86, passed in comfort at home, August 9, 2022, with family by her side. Florence was predeceased by her loving husband, Rudolph J. Laporte; her mother, Katherine Boyden; her father, Herman Boyden; her brother, William Boyden. Florence is survived by her two daughters, Katherine Barnes and Ann Laporte; her granddaughter, Ashley; and two great-grandchildren.

Flo has forever been a caregiver, "jack of all trades" and "master of many." Once out of school, Florence took-up nursing at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in North Hampton, MA. Rudolph and Florence were married in her home town of Russell, MA in 1958. “Flo and Rudy” were blessed with two girls. Early on Florence made their home in Southwick, MA with two small children in tow, a dog, turtles, and fish. Florence continued nursing and homemaking, as well as, painting, rescuing dogs, sewing, water skiing, golfing, painting, camping and volunteering at schools.

