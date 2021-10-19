FRANKLIN — Everett V. Hayes, 86, of Franklin, NH, passed away peacefully with family by his side on October 8, 2021 at DHMC in Lebanon. He was born in Franklin on March 31, 1935 the son of Terrence and Bernice Livingston (Griffin) Hayes. Everett was a life-long resident of Franklin who was predeceased by his wife Shirley B. Hayes of Franklin. Everett was one of 12 brothers and sisters. Everett served in the U.S. Navy for four years aboard the U.S.S. Chemauran.
Mr. Hayes is survived by his two sons, Sean P. Hayes and Eric J. Hayes of Franklin, NH; grandsons, Connor and Brady Hayes of Gilford, as well as Tyler, Kyle, and Brody Hayes of Framingham, MA.
Everett worked for 44 years at Webster Valve before retiring. He spent many winters of his retirement vacationing with his wife in Newport Richey, Florida. He enjoyed hiking in the White Mountains, fishing, and time spent deer hunting with family and friends. Everett loved attending the many sporting events that his sons and grandsons took part in. He was known for his many fish stories and his wonderful sense of humor. Above all he loved the many friends and family that were part of his life.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. in Tilton.
Burial with military honors will be held at a later date in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the USO/United Service Organization at https://secure.uso.org/donate,to help members of our military branches.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
