Evelyn H. Palmer, 94

BRIDGEWATER — Evelyn H. Palmer of Bridgewater, known by many as Gaga or “Gug” died at the age of 94 on January 31, 2022. Evelyn was one of five siblings and grew up in Campton. She is the daughter of Rose Mae Virginia Cote Hodgson and Oscar Feno Hodgson. She is the last surviving sibling of her family. She attended Campton lower Village Elementary School, Campton, and later attended and graduated Plymouth High School, Plymouth.
She went to work as a secretary for New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, Plymouth, right from high school. It was there that she met her husband, Richard C. Palmer who was a lineman at the time and eventually retired from there after 35 plus years. They eloped on Christmas day in 1947. They initially lived in Plymouth, and then moved to a home at the foot of Bridgewater Hill, Bridgewater. They later moved with their children to a home that Richard, her husband, built on River Road, Bridgewater. That is where Evelyn resided the remainder of her life.
Evelyn worked for NHEC right up until she had her first child a son, Wendell, in January of 1958. She later had a daughter, Mary, in April of 1959. When her children were young, she chose not to work in order to care for her family, as her children were her priority. Once her children were of school age, she worked part-time as a secretary for Batchelder Tree Service, Plymouth. She also worked for several years for Drew’s Greenhouse, Bridgewater. She started out waiting on customers, caring for plants, and doing the company billing. Then after making an arrangement in a pinch when the owners were away, she quickly advanced to being a florist and making all kinds of arrangements.
She lost her husband to ALS in September of 1991. It was shortly after that she was blessed with her first grandchild, Nathalie, with two more to follow, Mackenzie and Baker in the next few years. Her grandchildren were one of her greatest joys in life. She was truly grateful to have her grandchildren as she once said it was wonderful to be needed and it gave her a purpose after the loss of her husband.
Anyone that knew Evelyn also knew that she was pint size but feisty and was never timid about speaking her mind. One of her great passions was Alpine skiing, which she was able to do until the age of 68. She was gifted a lifetime ski pass at Waterville Valley Ski Area after the death of her husband who was a volunteer ski patrolman there for 35 years. She was an exceptional skier and took full advantage of her free pass. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, game shows, walking and reading. She was never an “old lady" and never lost her joy for living. She was always ready for any activity, gathering or event. In the most recent years, she enjoyed boating on Squam Lake with her family.
Her Husband, Richard C. Palmer, who passed on September 3, 1991, precedes her. She is survived by her son, Wendell S. Palmer and his partner Brenda Nute Marcoux of Bridgewater; her daughter, Mary P. Lajoie and husband, David R. Lajoie of New Bedford, MA; three grandchildren, Nathalie S. Palmer Verrill and husband Chad Verrill, Mackenzie S. Palmer, Baker R. Palmer; and one great-grandchild, Norman R. Verrill. all of Holderness. She also has a daughter-in-law, the mother of her grandchildren, Sue Smith of Holderness. Many nieces and nephews and their children also survive her. She is the matriarch of our family and will be missed dearly but will forever live on in our hearts.
Per Evelyn’s wishes there will be no calling hours or a funeral at this time. A Celebration of Life ceremony and a graveside service will be scheduled at a later date in the coming Spring. Family will notify friends and loved ones.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuineralhomes.com
