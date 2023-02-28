Eunice Mitchell, 97

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Eunice (Merrill) Kinney Mitchell, 97, passed away Feb. 17, at Golden View in Meredith, New Hampshire.
She was born March 28, 1925, in Atkinson, Maine, the daughter of Clifford and Lucetta (Doore) Merrill. Eunice grew up in Atkinson and graduated from Higgins Classical Institute, Charleston, class of 1944. She attended Gorham State Teachers College, then taught in a one-room school in Atkinson, and later in Richmond, Maine.
She was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Dover-Foxcroft and the UM women’s organization, serving as a cook on mission trips, financial secretary, and annual conference delegate.
Eunice enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading, attending plays, and visiting with her friends and family.
She was predeceased by two loving husbands, Calvin A. Kinney (married 1947-1965) and Stephen John Mitchell (married 1968-2002); two devoted sisters, Ruth (Merrill) Kinney and husband Richard, and Rebecca (Merrill) Kinney and husband Leon.
Eunice is survived by her only child, Elaine (Kinney) Campbell and her husband Bruce of Meredith, New Hampshire; two grandchildren, Brian Campbell and wife Jaclyn of Meredith, and Matthew Campbell and wife Carly of Arlington; three great-grandchildren, Isabella and Klay Campbell of Meredith and Adelaide Campbell of Arlington; brother-in-law Wayne Kinney and wife Leni; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the United Methodist Church of Dover-Foxcroft, Center Theatre of Dover-Foxcroft, or a library of your choice.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 3, at Atkinson Corner Cemetery with Pastor Jim Mello officiating. Immediately following, family and friends are invited to the Dover-Foxcroft United Methodist Church for fellowship and refreshments.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.