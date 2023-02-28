Eunice Mitchell, 97

Eunice Mitchell, 97

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Eunice (Merrill) Kinney Mitchell, 97, passed away Feb. 17, at Golden View in Meredith, New Hampshire.

She was born March 28, 1925, in Atkinson, Maine, the daughter of Clifford and Lucetta (Doore) Merrill. Eunice grew up in Atkinson and graduated from Higgins Classical Institute, Charleston, class of 1944. She attended Gorham State Teachers College, then taught in a one-room school in Atkinson, and later in Richmond, Maine.

