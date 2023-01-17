Elizabeth Shaw, 82

LACONIA — Elizabeth “Betty” Shaw, 82, of Laconia, was born on Feb. 15, 1940, in Lebanon, and passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Betty was a 1958 graduate of West Lebanon High School. After graduation, she worked as a telephone operator and then as an X-ray receptionist at Mary Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover.
In 1972, she moved to Burlington, Massachusetts, where she raised her children and was a receptionist at Arkwright Insurance. In 1986, Betty moved her family to Laconia, where she started her career in real estate at Century 21 and ultimately found her home with Preferred Properties/Coldwell Banker and was employed with them for 32+ years.
Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She treasured the time spent with family and cherished friendships that she had, especially with her fabulous neighbors, Teri and Donna. She loved trips to Clearwater Beach, Florida, where she could soak up the hot sun and walk in the sugar white sand. Betty loved to crochet which was evident by the many beautiful baby blankets she made for family and friends. As soon as she heard there was a new baby on the way she would start a new blanket.
She and her sister, Nancy, spent countless hours crocheting together either on the deck in the early morning sun or inside watching the Food Network during inclement weather. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time at the beach and with some convincing from her grandchildren, who would often be seen jumping off the raft into Lake Opechee. She also loved to sing and dance to just about everything, especially The Beach Boys. She was the life of every party.
Betty became a legend. To those who knew her, she was an extraordinary person full of life and love for all, and to those who loved her, she was the force that kept everyone together. She had the biggest smile, a contagious laugh, and the warmest hugs. She will be remembered for being the amazing woman that she was. God truly gained another angel.
In passing, she joins her loving parents, Carnell and Mayola Beard; her beloved daughter, Susan McLaughlan; her husband, Donald Shaw; and her dogs Moose and Emma.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Joanna Martinoli of Laconia, and Patricia McLaughlan of Meredith; son, Scott McLaughlan and his wife Sherry of Winthrop, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Samantha McLaughlan and her fiancé Zeke Martinez of Denver, Colorado, Shannon O’Connor and her husband Matt of Raymond, Mary Brennan and her fiancé AJ Francullo of Lynn, Massachusetts, Nick Christopoulos of Laconia, Brett Percy and his wife Aimie of Tamworth, Cassie Percy and her fiancé Louis Garcia of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Morgan Dorsey and her husband Chris of Bossier City, Louisiana; and 13 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Abby, Emily, Arabella, Brayden, Joseph, Shane, Hayden, Austin, Logan, Zavier, Quincy and Naomi. Betty is also survived by her loving sister, Nancy Smith and her husband Norman, of Wilder, Vermont; her sweet dog, George; and many extended family and friends.
Betty’s wish was to not hold a service but to have a Celebration of Life in the summer months.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
