Elizabeth Rowe, 98

SANDWICH — Elizabeth "Betty" Rowe, 98, of Sandwich, died February 14, 2022 at Golden View Health Care Center, in Meredith.
Born in Houghton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Elsa Prior Obenhoff and Jack Cooley Pratt.
At the age of six months the family moved to Peru, S.A., where her father was employed by Cerro de Passco Copper Mines.
At the age of four, the family moved to France, then to Sweden and by the age of 10 Betty went to Boarding School in Switzerland for two years.
At the age of 13, Betty was adopted by her grandparents and moved to Chicago, Illinois. She lived there for two years and attended the Girls Latin School.
They then all went back to France and lived on the Family estate until the Second World War began. They sailed back to America and lived in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire.
Betty attended Mary A. Burnham School for Girls, in Northampton, Massachusetts and then Massachusetts General School of Nursing graduating in 1945 as a RN.
Betty married Roland Heintzelman in 1945. They had two daughters, Christine Noel (predeceased) and Wendy Elizabeth Heintzelman. Roland died in 1955 after a long illness.
She remarried Abbot Rowe in 1959, who passed away in 1994. Abbot had two sons by a previous marriage, Jonathan (predeceased) and Mathew.
Betty has two half-sisters, Janine Moden of Anacortes, Washington State and Patricia Pratt of Durham.
Betty is survived by four grandchildren; and one granddaughter; seven great-grandchildren.
Betty was an avid gardener, artist (oils and watercolors), a world traveler to many countries: France, England, Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Monaco, South America, the Caribbean, and Bermuda looking for adventures.
Betty lived in North Sandwich, off and on, for 60 plus years in the summer months and wintered in Boynton Beach, Florida and Rockport, Massachusetts.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
To sign Betty’s Book of Memories, please go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.