Elizabeth M. Cleasby, 97

LACONIA — Elizabeth Merriam (Foss) Cleasby, 97, died at her home of 59 years on Pleasant Street surrounded by family.
Betty was born in Leominster, MA on November 11, 1924, and always felt it special that her birthday fell on an important holiday (Armistice Day). The daughter of Dr. Willard H. Foss, DMD, and Esther (Mayo) Foss, Betty grew up and attended grade school in Leominster, MA, then went on to graduate in 1941 from Rogers Hall in Lowell, MA. Betty studied Nutrition and Dietetics at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY, and then Simmons College in Boston, MA, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1945. Her studies allowed her brief yet valuable experiences as a Dietician in Boston area hospitals, but more significantly, served her well at home providing amazing dinners and expert care for her large family of 13.
During her first marriage, Betty lived in Lancaster with her husband, Dr. Thomas S Rock, and their eight children. Upon his death in 1958, Betty lovingly and with great courage managed her family alone until she remarried in 1963. She with her second husband, Dr. David Cleasby, combined their families and settled into their large home on Pleasant Street in Laconia.
Betty loved her life. Managing her home and family fulfilled her in every way. She was a lifelong learner with a strong need to know and understand. She strove to master her iPhone for texting and podcasts in order to follow family and events in the world. Every year Betty spent many hours planning, planting, and nurturing her extensive flower and vegetable gardens. Planting season made for late hours (and late dinners), but her gardens were prolific and inspiring to her children who carried on that joy into their own gardens. Betty was an accomplished pianist and shared her love of music filling the house always with big band, classical, easy listening and show tunes. Betty also was an avid skier, snowmobiler and hiker. She and her husband David spent many happy times at their camp on Terrace Mountain in East Lancaster. They enjoyed traveling together, attending medical conferences, and going on group organized trips. Betty maintained a lovely home and hosted many beautiful holiday celebrations for the family. She was happiest when grandchildren, then great-grandchildren, would come to visit and play in her large yard where she always welcomed many of the neighborhood children. Whiffle ball stadium was a big attraction.
Betty is survived by her six daughters, Mary Rock Hamilton (Charles), Alice Rock Robinson (Dennis), Elizabeth Rock Casarella (Anthony), Marguerite Rock St Gelais, Patricia Rock Gorman (Robert), and Ann-Marie Rock Litka (Anthony); two sons, Thomas W. Rock, MD (Nanci) and Douglas M. Cleasby (Karen); two stepdaughters, Cynthia Cleasby Sweeney (Brian) and Dianne Cleasby Cook (James); one stepson, Craig Cleasby (Susan); one daughter-in-law, Beth (Kiley) Cleasby; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by one sister, Joanne (Foss) Harrison in 1970; by first husband of 12 years, Thomas S Rock, MD (1958); by her second husband of 53 years, David M Cleasby, MD (2017); by her eldest daughter, Catherine E. Rock (2012); by her son, David Foss Cleasby (2016); and by an infant grandson, Christopher Cleasby (1996).
Betty was a devoted member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia and was very appreciative of the spiritual guidance and friendship of the Reverend Judith Wright. She looked forward to the wonderful zoom church services the UUSL congregation put together on Sundays during this past year. Betty lived her life applying the values of the Unitarian faith: practicing care, hope and compassion of others. Her concern and empathy for others shaped her everyday life.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dottie Bergeron and Jennifer Abbott who provided Betty with exceptional loving care and close friendship, along with Sue King and Kellie Cheney. Much appreciation is extended to Tim Hayes for his excellence and kindness in the care of the Cleasby home and where Betty lived in her final year. Thanks to the professional support of the Lakes Region VNA and Hospice in her final weeks.
Private Family Services will be held.
Interment will take place in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster, MA.
For those who wish, the family requests memorial donations in Betty’s name to the Universalist Unitarian Society of Laconia (UUSL), 172 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, to support their local humanitarian causes.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
