August 14, 1963 – April 25, 2022
Elise M. Collins passed away April 25, 2022.
She worked at Mill Power, Smith’s and Vu-Tek as an electro-mechanic. She went back to college to get her nursing diploma and worked at Visiting Angels in Gilford.
Elise was a very hard-working mother with five grown children, Kristen, Sandra, Kaylie, Adam and Tim; and three grandchildren. Elise also leaves behind her partner of 17 years, Larry Russeau.
Elise loved all animals, had a heart of gold, was an avid outdoors camper and loved fishing. She will be deeply missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.