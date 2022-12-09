BOSCAWEN — Eileen North, 91, of Northfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen.
Eileen was born on July, 22, 1931, in Woodstock, daughter to the late Ruby (Ennor) Sawyer.
Eileen loved spending time with her family and her beloved rescue dog, Koda.
She lived a long life and enjoyed family vacations in Pittsburgh, with her husband and children, playing Bingo, reading about the royal family, volunteering at the VFW as a member of the Women’s Auxillary. Many of her fondest memories took place sitting around a fire with her family. She was blessed to have her family and loved ones by her side in her final days.
Eileen is survived by her sons, Clayton North of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and William North of Franklin; daughter, Katherine North of Northfield; and four grandchildren, Henry North of Fort Meyers, Florida, Zachary North of Greenfield, Massachusetts, Cody Linaja of Orlando, Florida, and Alexis Felch of Portland, Maine. She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Henry W. North; her brother, Louis Ennor; and sisters, Dorothy Fitzgerald and Liz Ennor.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
A Memorial Service will be held following the Calling Hours at 1:00 p.m.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Laconia VFW, 143 Court Street, Laconia, NH.
Burial will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at Park Cemetery, 414 West Main St., Tilton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to have donations be made in Eileen’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247 to honor her love for animals.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
