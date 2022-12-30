Edwin B. Blow, 73

BELMONT — Edwin Bruce Blow, 73, of Belmont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Edwin was born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 21, 1949, the son of the late Carlton and Eva (Provost) Blow.
He leaves his wife Jo-Ann H. (Gentes) Blow; two daughters, Rebecca Burt and her husband Christopher, of Old Chatham, New York, and Rachel McGarghan, and her husband Ryan, of Gilford; and a brother, Carlton, of Florida; he also leaves behind a grandson, Kenneth Mitchell; and two granddaughters, Ashley and Rhys. In addition to his parents, Edwin is predeceased by his two brothers, Carl Andy and Donald Welch.
Edwin Graduated from Burlington High School in 1968. He graduated from Trinity College with a Bachelor of Science in human resource.
Edwin enjoyed traveling with his wife in their RV until it became time to settle down in one place for the winter, in this case, it happened to be Haines City, Florida. Jo-Ann and Edwin enjoyed 12 seasons in the park. Edwin was president and vice president of the recreation Association of Central Park Two. He enjoyed cruising with Jo-Ann, and the many trips they traveled together, as well as fishing days with his grandchildren.
Edwin served in the Air Force in the Vermont Air National Guard for over 25 years attaining the Rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Edwin was a Vietnam veteran and served in many posts throughout his military career including Penn State University Air Force ROTC, which was one of his many proudest assignments.
Throughout Edwin’s career he received many awards and decorations, including the meritorious service medal with Oakleaf Cluster, Air Force commendation medal with three Oakleaf clusters, the Air Force Outstanding Achievement Award, National Defense Service Medal, Silver Star Good Conduct Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Presidential Unit Citation with a View for Valor, and Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with five bronze stars to name a few. He was a life member of the Disabled Veterans of America.
Edwin believed that his greatest accomplishments were more than 50 years of marriage to his wife Jo-Ann and the birth of his two daughters, Rebecca and Rachel, giving him his three grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date in Colchester, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or to the Belmont Firefighter Relief Assoc., PO Box 837, Belmont, NH 03220.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
