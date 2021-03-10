FRANKLIN — Edward George Anthony Carey, 71, of Franklin, NH passed away peacefully on March 8th surrounded by his family at the Concord Hospital, due to complications from a respiratory condition.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dorothy (Morgan) Carey; his brother, Owen Carey and his wife Esther (Belville) Carey of Manchester, NH, and their seven children; a sister-in-law, Patricia (Pounds) Carey of Broken Arrow, OK and her two sons; a son, Bryce of Franklin, NH; a daughter, Angela and her companion Marc Duncan of Concord, NH; a son, Justin and his companion Kristen Aube of Franklin, NH; a daughter, April Bryson and her husband Frank of Franklin, NH; a daughter, Sara and her companion Russ Coutu of Groton, NH; and a son, Nicolas and his wife Samantha of Conover, NC; and his eight grandchildren, Bruce, Patrick, Kaitlyn, Caleb, Ryan, Payton, Maximus, and Charlotte; and his extended family consisted of half-brothers and sisters, as well as hundreds of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is pre-deceased by his parents, George Carey and Madlyn (Lyons) Carey, as well as his brother, Dennis Carey of Broken Arrow, OK.
Born on July 10th, 1949 in St. Louis, MO to George Carey and Madlyn (Lyons) Carey, he resided in Overland, MO where he was a 1969 graduate of Ritenour High School in St. Louis, MO. After high school, he entered the Army where he spent four great years serving our Country. In 1973, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Morgan, and they settled down and began their large, loving family. In 1975, they headed north and established a new residence in NH. He began a career working at Franklin Regional Hospital and eventually obtained an Associates Degree from Plymouth State College and began working at Franklin High School as a Teacher’s Aide, where he would work for many years.
He was well known in the Franklin, NH community for his love for children and his ability to mentor and shape them into quality young men and women. He coached youth sports in the Franklin area for nearly 50 years and sculpted the lives of thousands of young men and women. He volunteered all of his free time over the years and became a well-respected coach, although many umpires and referees would cringe when they found out they would be working his games. His love for sports and coaching led him to the middle school and high school ranks where he would coach football, baseball, and girls’ basketball. He was very proud of the powerful influence that he had on young athletes and his ability to teach life lessons through sports. When he wasn’t busy coaching, he really enjoyed fishing. Although, he never caught a fish that he could stretch the truth over.
His greatest accomplishment in life and what he was most proud of was his family. His wife, six children, and his eight grandchildren were his pride and joy and anybody within earshot would get the chance to hear about them all. Whether he was coaching them, on the sidelines attending their sporting events, or just being obnoxiously silly with them, he just loved being with them all. His inappropriate and witty sense of humor had the ability to put a smile on anyone’s face, no matter what the situation was. Over the past few days, the words best used to describe him have been, “Legend,” “Pillar in the community,” “Coach,” and “Hero!”
His family will receive relatives and friends for walk-through calling hours on Sunday, March 14th, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Thibault Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin Street, in Franklin, N.H. ***Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin High School Sports Program through Athletic Director Daniel Sylvester at 119 Central Street, Franklin, NH 03235. Or you can email questions to dsylvester@gm.sau18.org.
