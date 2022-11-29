Edward Ellsworth Kyle, 82, of East Side Drive, Concord, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, at Havenwood Heritage Heights.
Edward was born in Laconia, the older of two boys, to the late Edward A. and Margaret T. Kyle. Known by all as Ed, he and his brother Ken grew up with a deep love for New Hampshire and the outdoors. They spent their youth and countless times together as adults skiing, hiking, and enjoying the New Hampshire lakes.
Ed attended Colby College in Maine, graduating in 1962. After college he served in the U.S. Navy for two years. During that time he met his future wife Penelope Lancaster who passed away this past summer. Ed received a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire and worked for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for over 30 years before retiring in 2000.
He was a member of the St. John's/Christ the King Church Ministry for most of his adult life. He and Penny were members of COPOCO in Concord where they were avid tennis players. He loved being outdoors — hiking, kayaking, camping and skiing — passions which he in turn shared with his son Ted. One of his proudest moments may have been completing all 48 New Hampshire 4,000-foot peaks, possibly only surpassed years later when he completed them all again but in the winter.
Edward is survived by his son Edward "Ted" Kyle and his wife Ginna and their children Avery and Emmett of Jackson, Wyoming, as well as his niece and nephew, Allison and Ross Kyle.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2, at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St., Concord, with a reception to follow. Burial will be at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at 1 p.m. with military honors.
