Edward Ellsworth Kyle, 82, of East Side Drive, Concord, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, at Havenwood Heritage Heights.

Edward was born in Laconia, the older of two boys, to the late Edward A. and Margaret T. Kyle. Known by all as Ed, he and his brother Ken grew up with a deep love for New Hampshire and the outdoors. They spent their youth and countless times together as adults skiing, hiking, and enjoying the New Hampshire lakes.

