RUMNEY — Edward Mitchell, late of Rumney, NH, was born on June 14, 1934 to Harry Mitchell and Iola Hatch Mitchell, the youngest of six children. Ed was born at the family’s home in Hyde Park, MA, because the family’s 1932 Ford simply wouldn’t start when Iola was ready to give birth! At age 3, Ed’s mother dropped a glass on the kitchen counter, and a small piece of it landed in Ed’s right eye. Although doctors removed the shard, Ed lost his sight in that eye. If you knew Ed, you know that it never slowed him down.
Ed met Marge Bruggeman at a church event at age 17. They graduated from rival high schools a year later in 1952. They were married in 1954 and lived in Dedham, MA, for the next six years. Ed and Marge welcomed their first son, Roy, in 1955, and their second son, Mark, in 1958. In 1960, the family of four relocated to Franklin, MA. They welcomed their third son, Scott, in 1962.
Ed continued to work for Honeywell Systems as a project engineer. Some of the projects that Ed worked on included computer maintenance and upgrades. The computers, however, were as large as a refrigerator and the programs ran from punch cards. As Honeywell expanded and its workforce needs changed, Ed took them up on the offer to relocate to Nashua, NH in 1970. Ed and Marge joined First Baptist Church of Nashua. They met lots of new friends and eventually joined the church leadership in various roles. They also enjoyed participating in square dancing for a few years.
Weekends would almost always find Ed and his family camping in central New Hampshire. For many years, they camped at the Baker River Campground in Rumney, NH. Ed helped out at the campground as a handyman, and played a major role in rescuing guests & their camper trailers when the river rose 22’ overnight during a rainy Fourth of July weekend. When there was land for sale adjacent to the campground in 1975, Ed and Marge bought what would become their new favorite spot.
Ed retired from Honeywell in 1990 and took a part-time job at Campers Inn at its original location in Nashua, NH. He worked there for five years before he and Marge built and moved to their retirement residence on the land they owned in Rumney. Ed and Marge settled into the community in Rumney and became active members in the Rumney Baptist Church. They made lots more new friends while “keeping the old.” Over the next 20 years, they criss-crossed the country on family vacations, visiting almost every national park and many landmarks (and ice cream shops) all over the nation.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Iola; two older brothers, Harry Jr., Robert; and his older sisters, Ethel, Edith, and Marjorie. Ed leaves behind his wife, Marjorie; their son, Roy, his wife Maurita; Mark, his wife Cindy, their daughters Rebecca and Mariah; Scott, his wife Karen, and their children Jillian and Adam. The many neighbors and friends who also felt like family are also mourning the loss of Ed’s smile and humor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the New Hampton Community Church on Sunday, May 16th, at 2:00 p.m., 14 Church Lane, New Hampton, NH 03256.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Camp Sentinel Scholarship Fund, 29 Sentinel Lodge Rd., Center Tuftonboro, NH 03816, or online at campsentinel.org/support.
