WOLFEBORO — Edith Jane Payne Lambert passed away in her Wolfeboro home on June 30, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born in Lawrence, MA, on October 7, 1924, the sixth daughter of James and Sarah Payne of Andover, Massachusetts, and Gilford, New Hampshire.
Edith married Frank Lambert on September 1, 1946. They honeymooned at Lake Winnipesaukee which remained a special place for both of them for the rest of their lives. She spent her summers with her extended family at Relative Row in Gilford.
Edith was predeceased by her husband Frank; her son, Mark; her grandson, Brian Smith; and her sisters, Ruth Kelly, Ethel Moriarty, Dorothy Clift, Helen Gibbons and Marian Carpentier.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Smith and grandson, Justin Smith of Southington, CT; her granddaughter, Kristina Smith; and great-grandchildren, Alex and Ashleigh Smith of Tucson, Arizona; her sister, Charlotte Martellini of Andover, MA; many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and her faithful beagle, Ginger. In her last years she was greatly assisted by her nephew, Stephen Martellini.
Edith lived in Wellesley, MA, for more than 50 years. She worked at Ten Acre School until her retirement in 1999 when she moved to Wolfeboro. She continued to spend her summers with her extended family in Gilford and was hoping to spend this summer at Relative Row.
In accordance with her wishes, burial at Lakeside Cemetery in Wolfeboro was private. Arrangements were by Lord Funeral Home.
