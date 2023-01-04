ALTON — Earl E. Guyer Jr., 83, of Alton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at home.
Earl was born on June 16, 1939, in Ossining, New York, the son of the late Earl E. Guyer Sr. and Irene M. (LeCroix) Guyer.
After graduating from Laconia High School in 1957 Earl joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country for four years aboard the USS Independence.
Earl volunteered at the Gilmanton Fire Department once moving to the small town he loved so much.
Earl went to work at Sears and found his passion for the next 38 years where he could talk to everyone and help them at the same time. Upon retiring he settled down in Alton where you could find him sitting in his chair smoking his pipe and waving to everyone going by.
Earl was a lifetime member of the Elks where he enjoyed serving meals to people with his wife Roberta on a yearly basis. It made him happy to help others. He was also a member of the Alton American Legion.
Earl is survived by his wife of 20 years, Roberta Mulcahy Guyer; two sons, Rodney Guyer and his wife Deanna, Chris Guyer and his wife Caprine; and a daughter, Sheri Guyer Garside; stepsons, Sean and Fran Mulcahy; 15 grandchildren, Sam, Daisy, Samantha, Justin (wife Sarah), Joshua, Jaedon, Isabella, Seannie, Rani, Olivia, Lauren, Troi, Joseph, Celina and Mick; and three great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Josephine and Travis; also brother-in-law, David Lord.
In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by his sister, Elaine “Cookie” Lord.
There will no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, 730 Stage Road, Gilmanton Iron Works.
To express condolences, visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
