Dr. James Eckert, 48
Dr. Lizette Eckert, 50
ALTON — Dr. James “Jim” Eckert, and Dr. Lizette “Liz” Eckert, of Dobbins Way, died March 15, 2019.
Jim, 48, was born Sept. 9, 1970, and raised in Pittsburgh, the son of Joseph and Bernadine (Homison) Eckert. Lizette, 50, was born in Davenport, Iowa, on Aug. 9, 1968, and was raised in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Timothy and Diane (Coene) Kennedy.
Jim and Lizette met at the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, both receiving Doctor of Chiropractic degrees. They were married on June 7, 1997. They moved to Portland, Maine, before moving to Alton in 2012.
Both were active parishioners at St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
Jim owned and operated his own chiropractic practice.
He was an avid runner and competed in ultra-marathons across the country.
Lizette worked as a chiropractor at Sanctuary Body Works in Pittsfield. She loved being a mom to her three children and operating the family farm.
Jim is survived by his mother, Bernadine; siblings, Brian, Jennifer, Joseph, Matthew, and Jacqueline, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph.
Lizette is survived her parents, Timothy and Diane; brothers, Matthew, Nathan, Brandon, and Kevin, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Both are survived by their three children.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road, in Alton. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m., also at the church.
To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
All arrangements made by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home.
