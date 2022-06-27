Dorothy Smith, 89

HOLDERNESS — Dorothy Merris Smith, 89, of Holderness, died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on June 10, 2022. Born in Bluffs, Illinois on June 23, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Donald D. Merris and Helen F. Merris.
After graduating from Bluffs High School, Dorothy worked for a local newspaper and helped care for her younger siblings during her mother’s struggle with tuberculosis. Later, Dorothy moved to Winnetka, Illinois and worked in Chicago. There she met and married her late husband, Stephen W. Smith. Soon after their marriage in 1958, they moved to Plymouth, near where Stephen had spent many happy summers as a child.
In Plymouth, Dorothy and Stephen lived a busy family life with their four children. They were active members of the Congregational Church. Dorothy served on committees for Speare Memorial Hospital and Pease Public Library and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Friends In Service Helping (F.I.S.H.). She was kind and generous and supported many local organizations.
After Stephen’s death in 1984, Dorothy developed a close-knit group of friends who enjoyed music, theater, and time together. Over the years, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and, eventually, great-grandchildren.
After many years living alone, Dorothy was fortunate enough to meet Alan Mather at the Congregational Church in Plymouth. They later married in 2002. Alan and Dorothy made Holderness their home where they shared their love for Squam Lake.
Dorothy had many interests, but above all she loved spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Alan Mather; her children, Stephen Wells Smith Jr. and his wife Kathleen M. Smith, of Bozeman, Montana, Donald M. Smith and his wife, Suzanne W. Smith, of Center Harbor, Mathew D. Smith of Bradford, Vermont, and Jennifer A. Smith and her husband, David J. Schlegel, of Berkeley, CA. She is also survived by four siblings, Robert Merris of Apple Valley, Minnesota, William Merris of Jacksonville, Illinois, Donna Merris of New York City and Sandwich, and Harold Merris of Mt. Carmel, Illinois. She had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Private family memorial services will be held at a later date
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH. 03253 or www.lrvna.org/donate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the family. For more information, go to: www.mayhew funeralhomes.com.
