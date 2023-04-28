NEWARK, Del. — Dorothy Rand Ayers Kelsall passed peacefully to glory on Jan. 30, at the age of 97.
She was born in Media, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 14, 1925, to Theodore Rand Ayers and Frances Kathryn Work Ayers.
She graduated from Media High School in June 1942, and then married Maurice Shane Kelsall in July 1942.
Dorothy worked a variety of jobs. Her favorite was working at the Bryon G. Merrill Library in Rumney, where she worked from 1995 until she was 85. She was an avid reader and loved music. She enjoyed playing the piano or organ when asked, and she continued to play each day. She also enjoyed writing, keeping in touch with her many friends and family.
Dorothy was a member of the Rumney Baptist Church, where she participated in many Bible studies and supported the church wherever she could. For a time, she enjoyed accompanying the church choir.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Mary E. Holiskey, Dorothy J. Visser (David), Robert S. Kelsall (Maureen), Maurice S. Kelsall Jr. (Charlotte), Andrew W. Kelsall (Jane), Susan L. Fletcher (Roland); and her sister, Elizabeth J. Bardes of Jupiter, Florida. She had 30 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Maurice S. Kelsall Sr.; her sons Frank Theodore and Donald Shane; her grandsons Stephen P. Holiskey and Christopher S. Kelsall; and her sister Kathryn F. Reed.
A memorial service will be held at the Rumney Baptist Church, 375 Main St., at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 20. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, direct gifts to the New England Fellowship at P.O. Box 599, Rumney, NH 03266, or the Rumney Baptist Church at P.O. Box 300, Rumney, NH 03266.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Kelsall family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
