LOUDON — Doris A. Hobart, 87, resident of Loudon for the past 10 years, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home after a short illness. Doris was born in Whitefield on November 20, 1934, daughter of the late H. Paul & Gwendolyn (Kenyon) Lamere. Doris spent most of her younger life in Whitefield, where she graduated high school, then many years in Bristol where she was employed for over 30 years with IPC, Freudenberg NOK in the shipping administration, until she retired. She was a Cub Scout den mother, coached girls softball in the '70s for Franklin Recreation Deptartment and was active in the IPC bowling League.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Richard Hobart; and a sister, Nancy Hennessey.
She leaves behind her son, Paul Nelson and his wife Jacqui of Waltham, Massachusetts; her daughters, Doreen Green and her husband Jeffrey, of Loudon, their son, Forrest Green, and Diane Prentice and husband Roger of Grafton, her children, Geoffrey Joyce, Megan Root and her husband Patrick; Her son, Richard Hobart and his wife Cindy of Tilton and their children, Brittany Hobart, Richard Bartz and his wife Alyssa; As well as three great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton.
Burial will be held at a later date for Richard and Doris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Doris may be made to the Resident Christmas Fund at the Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 D.W. Highway, Boscawen, NH 03301.
