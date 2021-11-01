ANDOVER — Doris A. (Fowler) Greene, 85, a longtime resident of East Andover, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Laconia Rehab Center in Laconia after a brief illness. Doris was born in Franklin on January 1, 1935 the daughter of Edwin and Zelma (Cook) Fowler.
She was employed as a Machine Operator for Watts Regulators in Franklin prior to ending her employment in 1988.
She enjoyed many things throughout her life including socializing with friends and traveling but her one true passion was finding a place to play Bingo. Doris was predeceased by her parents, a son, John Fowler and her sister, Louis Quimby.
Her family includes her sons, Michael and his wife Carol, Ricky, Brian and David; her grandchildren, including Peter, Jeffrey and Travis.
According to Doris's wishes there will be no calling hours held. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Lakeside Cemetery in East Andover.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
