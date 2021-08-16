ALTOONA, Fla. — Donald “Don” Stone of Altoona, FL, formerly of West Hartford, CT, and Hernando, FL, passed away August 2, 2021, at the age of 86.
Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lee; two sons, Dr. Brian Stone of Waterford, CT, and Bruce Stone of Eustis, FL; and five grandchildren, Brendan Stone of San Francisco, CA, Christopher and Amanda Stone of Connecticut, and Brett and Lindsay Stone of Clermont and Winter Park, FL.
Contributions in Don’s memory may be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Lake County, FL, or Hospice of Citrus County and The Nature Coast, 3350 West Audubon Path, Lecanto, FL.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of the National Cremation Association, and burial in Laconia, NH, will be at the convenience of the family.
