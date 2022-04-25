Donald P. Foudriat Jr., 96

LACONIA — This is to acknowledge the life and times of Donald Paul Foudriat Jr. who recently passed away on April 21, 2022, at the age of 96. Don passed away at the Taylor Home in Laconia. He had been a resident there since his late 80s.
Don was the son of Donald Sr. and Johanna (Vander Hout) Foudriat. Donald, Jr. was born in Chicago, IL, in 1925. Don attended local schools during his early development. He graduated from Lions Township High School.
Don attended Purdue University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He later attended Northeastern University where he earned his Masters in Business Administration. Don also earned his Professional Engineer credential in Chemical Engineering.
Don joined the Navy in 1944 at the age of 17. He did his basic training and was deployed to the Pacific Theater of Operations. He was stationed aboard an LST as a radioman that was positioned in Tokyo Bay after the surrender of Japan. He attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
After the war he worked for Motorola in Chicago. He then moved his family to Nashua in 1961 and worked for and retired from Sanders Associates. He was the head of the chemical laboratory. Don earned many patents for his creativity and product processing initiatives while there.
Don was married to Virginia (March) Foudriat who passed in 2001. Don and Virginia had three wonderful children, Sara Foudriat Eggert is a resident of Greenville, South Carolina, Donald P. Foudriat 3rd resides in Gorham, Maine, and Robert Edwin Foudriat sojourns in Bedford. Don has seven grandchildren and a cadre of great-grandchildren. Don and Virginia also provided a safe home for John Stephenson and Mary (Stephenson) Hains during a stressful family time.
Don was a very active in the outdoors. He had a love for sailing. He started in his early years sailing on the lakes around La Grange. His love for the water affected his family who love the water as well. He could be seen sailing his beloved 16 foot Rebel across Lake Winnisquam on both windy and calm days. He truly enjoyed and respected a brisk wind.
He introduced his family to the sport of hunting. Whether hunting foul or deer, he had his boys up very early most weekend days to set up the hunt. His family learned to appreciate and use firearms, the forest and wildlife.
Don was an avid skier. He joined the Snowcats in Nashua as a way to become familiar with skiing in New Hampshire. He and his kids would ski throughout the state with this group. Don skied into his late 80s because of that fondness. He could be found at skiing at Gunstock throughout the winter months.
Dad loved his dogs! He loved Golden Retrievers specifically. He enjoyed visiting retirement facilities with his dogs. He and the dogs provided a pleasant distraction for the in-firmed and convalescing. He was able to make positive connections with so many people who loved and looked forward to seeing this pair coming through the doorway.
Don was very active in his community. He became very active he when he noticed algae blooms in Lake Winnisquam. Winnisquam was “his lake” and he wanted to make sure that he had a clean lake to enjoy. He and several local merchants got together and started the Lakes Region Clean Waters Association. This group provided the impetus to cause the town of Laconia and the State of New Hampshire to construct a water treatment system that allowed the local lakes to heal. This had a positive major impact on tourism in New Hampshire’s lakes region. Don was considered one of the most influential people in New Hampshire because of his work with cleaning up the waters of the Lakes Region.
Don also served as the head of the Sanbornton Planning Board. He served on this town board for more than 10 years. His participation on that board had a positive influence on the direction and development of Sanbornton. He later became the town moderator. He served in that position for several years. There were many tumultuous meetings that were mitigated by his calm and appropriate leadership.
Don had a very good life. He was an intelligent man who cared for his family and community. He will be missed but he would not people to mourn his death, rather celebrate his life by participating with your family and community. Every so often remember him and smile. He made a difference.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia NH.
Burial with U.S. Navy Honors will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
