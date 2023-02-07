Donald Ettelson, 91

LACONIA — Dr. Donald "Zeke" Ettelson, 91, of Laconia, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Jan. 27.
He was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, by his parents Louis and Anna (Bush) Ettelson.
After completing medical school at State University of New York Syracuse in 1956, Zeke married his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann Morton of Fulton, New York. She passed away in October 2021.
Following graduation from medical school, Dr. Ettelson interned at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York. He had a year of residency in general surgery at the E.J. Meyer Memorial Hospital, Buffalo, New York. Following that he joined the army where he had a three-year residency in general orthopedic surgery at Walter Reed General Hospital, Washington, DC, and a one-year fellowship in hand surgery at Walter Reed General Hospital. Subsequently he had several assignments with the U.S. Army Medical Corp, including a year in Vietnam.
He retired from the Army and moved to Laconia with his family in 1966, where he began the practice of orthopedic surgery in Laconia with Dr. Walter N. Garger, and continued this covering most of northern New Hampshire and parts of Quebec. In 1970, with Dr. Garger, he established the Orthopedic Professional Association, the first professional corporation in the state. He continued working in OPA until retirement in 2004.
Once retired, he filled his days with exercise, volunteering at the hospital, wood carving, model ship building, reading, and attending educational and arts events with his wife Mary.
Zeke dedicated his life to helping others both in his professional career as an orthopedic surgeon and in his personal life through his kind deeds.
Professionally, Zeke “paved the way” for many fellow doctors in many ways. Zeke loved to mentor new surgeons as well as learn from them. As Zeke’s final “paying it forward,” he donated his body to the Dartmouth Medical School Department of Anatomy.
Throughout his personal life, Zeke and his wife, “Mam” were “givers” in every sense of the word. He was not only a father to his “blood” children, but also to many more. He would frequently say to all his children, blood or not, “I gave you a toolbox filled with all the basic tools you need for life. It is up to you to choose how you use those tools.” One of Zeke’s non-blood sons summed it up best, “Some people rescue animals, Zeke and Mam rescue people.”
Zeke will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all those whose lives he touched.
Dr. Ettelson is survived by his children and their spouses, Lucy, Steve (Michelle), Nancy, Joan, and Mike (Michelle); his grandchildren, Ben (Diana), and Max; and his great-granddaughter, Hollis.
He will always be remembered for his generosity, kind heart, sense of humor, and exceptional talent as an orthopedic surgeon. May his memory live on and continue to bring comfort and inspiration to those who knew him.
Zeke’s wishes were to have no services.
Zeke did not specify any charity for donations. The family suggests you carry on his legacy by helping others in whatever way you can.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
