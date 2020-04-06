THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Dolores Sandra (VanNess) Drew of The Villages, just shy of her 75th birthday, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020, in her home, with her loving husband, Paul Allen Drew, by her side.
She was born on April 1, 1945, in Nashua, New Hampshire (no, she was not happy to be an April fool’s baby…), and was a 1963 graduate of Nashua High School.
On May 14, 1966, she married her one true love, Paul, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Nashua, and during their 53 happy years of marriage together, they made their home in Hudson, Litchfield, and Hampton, New Hampshire, prior to retiring to Florida.
She was a beloved wife, mother, Memere, Grand-Memere, sister and aunt.
She was predeceased by her mother, Thelma A. (Therriault) Van Ness; her grandson, Noel G. Drew-Huckins; and her nephew, Jeffrey R. Robert.
In addition to Paul, she is survived by a daughter, Christina M. Enkler, and her husband, John J. Enkler Jr., of Poughkeepsie, New York; daughter Melissa M. Drew and her partner, Keith D. Murray, of Tilton, New Hampshire; grandchildren Kathleen M. (Enkler) Steber and her husband, Christopher, John J. Enkler III, and Liam P. Drew-Huckins; her great-granddaughter, Lillian M.N. Steber; her sister, Judy M. Robert, and her husband, Richard J. Robert; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and remarkable friends. Her grandchildren and great-granddaughter were the shining lights of her life, she treasured them so.
Dolores had so many wonderful talents. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter, cake decorator, and businesswoman. She volunteered her time on many interests, loved acting in plays in her youth, and coached cheerleading, above being an award-winning cheerleader herself. She was an amazing cook and baker. She was also a lover of lighthouses and seafood, which took her and Paul on some epic tours of lighthouses all over the east coast. All who knew her will remember her kindness and generosity.
Arrangements for a Celebration of Life in Florida and in New Hampshire will be made at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores’ honor to the Winnipesaukee Warriors, a New Hampshire Special Olympics team: Winni Warriors, c/o Melissa Drew, 4 Rolling Hills Drive, Tilton, NH 03276.
