Dolores A. Boynton, 70

NORTHFIELD — Dolores "Lorie" Ann (Kingsbury) Boynton, 70, of Summer Street, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Franklin, surrounded by her loving husband, daughters, and granddaughter.
Lorie was born in Washington D.C., March of 1951, the daughter of the late Robert and Nellie (Davis) Starr Kingsbury.
Lorie spent her childhood in Massachusetts with her parents and late brother Robert Starr Sr. After moving to NH she graduated from Concord High School in 1969 and went on to earn her Associates Degree in Nursing from New Hampshire Technical Institute in 1973. Lorie, a natural caregiver, dedicated her life to the patients she cared for as well as the education of nursing students throughout New Hampshire both at NHTI and the Red Cross. Lorie’s specialty in eldercare, and dignity while aging, made her, beloved, at the facilities she worked at throughout her 45 year career. Lorie’s tenacious spirit and curiosity led her to become a tax preparer for H&R Block where she excelled at tax preparation and became an instructor.
In 1977 Lorie and her husband Reverend Richard Boynton founded Harvest Christian Church in Concord, NH which served as the spiritual center for their family. Lorie’s spirituality and empathic nature made her a valued member of their church community as she counseled and cared for the congregation she loved.
Lorie’s greatest passion was her family. Her loving husband, beautiful daughters, and lovely granddaughters were the focal point she centered her life around. Loving her family through cooking, gatherings, and the quiet moments were Lorie’s biggest joys. Lorie connected deeply with nature through gardening and the horses and collies she surrounded herself with.
Lorie will be deeply missed by her husband of 45 years, Richard Boynton of Northfield, NH; and her children, Leanne Keller and her husband, John, of Pembroke, NH, Faithanna Thibeault and her husband, Jeremy, of Canaan, NH, and Loriann Boynton, of Northfield, NH. She also leaves her three granddaughters, Tristan Keller, Murphy Keller, and Nola Thibeault; as well as her sister-in-law, nieces, and nephew.
The family has decided to hold a Private Celebration of Life, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Red Cross Concord, NH Chapter, 2 Maitland Street, Concord, NH, 03301, in Lorie’s honor.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
