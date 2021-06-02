LACONIA — Deacan Daniel Wyatt, 35, succumbed to his addiction on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Deacan was born on August 14, 1985 in Laconia, the son of Russell W. Wyatt II and Gail (Jewell) Wyatt.
He worked as a cashier for Harbor Freight. Any chance he got to take his kids fishing or shooting, he took it. He enjoyed taking them to great fishing spots and to the gun range to shoot his uncle's guns. On his spare time he would like to sleep and play video games. He was fun and loving and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Deacan is survived by his loving fiancé. Heather Garran; his sons, Owen Wyatt of Laconia, Drake Wyatt of MA, Brevyn Jones of Rochester, and Caysen Jones of Rochester; his daughter, Kiara Wyatt of MA; his mother, Gail Wyatt; his brothers, Russell Wyatt III of Whitefield, AJ Croteau II, and his wife Candee, of Laconia, Scotty Perreault, and his wife Caitlyn, of Laconia, and Kenny Dukette, and his wife Darlene, of Laconia; his sister, Krystal Grace, and her husband Shawn, of Laconia; his best friends, AJ C III of Laconia, and Richard Littlefield of Laconia; along with many nieces and nephews. Deacan is predeceased in life by his father, Russell Wyatt III, his grandparents on both sides, and many aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, Contact Deacan's mother Gail, or brother AJ, for more information.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, Contact Deacan's mother Gail, or brother AJ, for more information.
