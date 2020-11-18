MEREDITH — David ‘Dave’ Philip Donovan Schaub, 35, of Frances Court, died on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Dave was born on June 17, 1985, in Laconia, son to Dawna (Donovan) Schaub and the late Philip David Schaub.
Dave was a free, kind, and loving soul. He was a tender and loving person. He was a tender and loving person with a huge heart who loved his children, loved to play his music, and to travel the country, where he made friends wherever he went. He was loved by many and was an exceptionally talented musician. Dave taught many children how to play piano, guitar, ukulele, as well as singing. He was an artist of many colors and those who knew him, would agree, he was a gentle, kind and giving soul as well as quite a performer, actor, and singer. He loved to live life and enjoyed fishing, boating, skateboarding and spending time with family and friends. Often at family gatherings he'd be found on stage singing and playing guitar sharing his love of music from the heart and singing with all his family members. He brought people together with his love of music, his love of life, his love for making people smile. His vocal range and talent should have been discovered long ago. Find your way to his music via Facebook or Youtube. Listen to the music of his soul. Above all, he loved Jesus and his children. And Jesus loves all.
Don't grieve for him as he is finally free. Don't shed tears as he loved to see you smile. In memory of David he would want us to remember him as he was:
“When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rights in a gloom filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not too long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me, but let me go, for this journey we all must take. And each one we go alone. It's all part of the master plan. A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends we knew. Bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me but let me go.”
Dave is survived by his son, Levi Schaub of Franklin; daughter, Alivia Schaub Connors of Plymouth, MA; mother, Dawna Donovan Schaub of Meredith and her significant other, Ted Blaisdell; brother, Adam Schaub of Meredith; sister, Elissa Boulanger of Durham; aunts, uncles, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Dave was predeceased by his grandmothers, Joann Roberta Schaub and Constance P. Donovan Sr.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Dave’s memory to his children’s college fund, c/o Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home, PO Box 67, Laconia, NH 03247, or online to Dave’s cousin, Jacki Blake at Venmo.co, @Jacki-Blake. The family is also asking that you sign the online petition that his mother has organized on moveon.org: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/donovan-law-save-our-children-save-our-families-change-the-system that can also be found on Dawna Donovan’s Facebook page that is public and sharable to help change the system on addiction in New Hampshire.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.