TILTON — David Eric Iverson, 62, a resident of Tilton and long-time business owner, passed away on Nov. 17, at his home.

He was born in Malden, Massachusetts, on Aug. 2, 1960, the son of Richard and Louise (Carr) Iverson. David was well known in the Lakes Region for his many businesses he ran with his wife Karen. Whether it was Helbent Custom Fabricators, Busted N Hurtin Enterprise or Absolute Portable Toilets, he was always keeping busy thinking of his next endeavor. He loved to ride motorcycles or drive around in his Jeep, but those who knew him well knew he loved to party but hated any type of sport.

