TILTON — David Eric Iverson, 62, a resident of Tilton and long-time business owner, passed away on Nov. 17, at his home.
He was born in Malden, Massachusetts, on Aug. 2, 1960, the son of Richard and Louise (Carr) Iverson. David was well known in the Lakes Region for his many businesses he ran with his wife Karen. Whether it was Helbent Custom Fabricators, Busted N Hurtin Enterprise or Absolute Portable Toilets, he was always keeping busy thinking of his next endeavor. He loved to ride motorcycles or drive around in his Jeep, but those who knew him well knew he loved to party but hated any type of sport.
David is predeceased by his father, Richard A. Iverson. His family includes his wife of 42 years, Karen A. (Beattie) Iverson of Tilton; his son Jeremy J. Iverson of Exeter, his three grandchildren Caden Iverson of Milton and Kasey and Shyann Iverson of Exeter; and his mother, Louise (Carr) Iverson of Manchester. He is also survived by his four sisters, Linda Noel of New Jersey, Paula Sharpe of Litchfield, Cynthia Matte of North Carolina and Krista Pinard of Manchester; and his two brothers, Richard Iverson of Florida and Dana Iverson of North Conway.
According to David’s wishes there will be no calling hours held.
There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the High Octane Saloon, 1072 Watson Road, Laconia.
Memorial donations in memory of David may be made to the DAV Department of New Hampshire, 275 Chestnut, St., Manchester, NH 03101.
The Smart Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information visit smartmemorialhome.com.
