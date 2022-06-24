FRANKLIN — Reverend David E. Huff, 87, a resident of Franklin for the past 11 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Golden Crest in Franklin. He was born in Batavia, NY on April 27, 1935, son of Ernest R. and Dorris I. (Skiff) Huff.
David grew up in the Batavia, NY area and was a graduate of Batavia High School in 1953. In high school David was Student Council President, a member of the tennis team, school choir and glee club.
David received a BA degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1957, and later a Masters of Divinity from Yale Divinity School and a Doctorate of Divinity from the Hartford Seminary.
He spent his working life serving Methodist/ UCC churches in New York and Connecticut. After retirement, David moved to New Hampshire and worked as a supply minister, delivering sermons at churches in Meredith, Sandwich and Plymouth.
David was a long-time member of the Pemigewasset Chorale where his strong bass voice was enjoyed by many. His friends and neighbors will remember his fondness for reading, classical music, baking cookies, football and his rescue dogs, Danny and Cutie.
He was predeceased by his parents and a son, Scott Douglas Huff.
His family includes his son, Keith A. Huff of Winsted, CT and his brother, Paul Huff of Fort Collins, CO.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Plymouth Congregational Church, UCC, 4 Post Office Square, Plymouth, NH 03264.
Memorial donations in memory of David may be made to the Plymouth Congregational Church, UCC, P.O. Box 86, Plymouth, NH 03264.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
