ASHLAND — David Edward Cross, 58, longtime Ashland resident, died on May 21, 2020, at Concord Hospital, following a sudden illness. Born in Laconia on October 7, 1961, David was the son of Edward I. Brown and Nancy [Cook] Cross. He was predeceased by his father Edward I. Brown and his adoptive father, Russell E. Cross Sr.
David was a man of many trades who grew up in Ashland where he attended Ashland schools and was a graduate of Ashland High School. Following his school years, he was employed at the Common Man, Ashland Lumber and then he went into the construction industry as a heavy equipment operator for Ambrose Brothers Construction, Jeremy Hiltz Excavating, and his own company known as Knobul Excavating. David was also a trustee of the Green Grove Cemetery Association for many years.
He was married to his wife Lisa on May 29th, 1993. David and Lisa owned the Riverside Dairy Joy in Ashland for many years. David was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family. He is survived by his wife Lisa (Auclair) Cross of Ashland; his mother, Nancy (Cook) Cross of Ashland; his children, Chantal McKenzie, Kirk Stutes and Ian Cross; his sister, Marcia Kersting; his brothers, Russell Cross Jr. and Timothy Cross. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lucas McKenzie, Summer McKenzie, Nicholas McKenzie, Kianna Stutes and Carter Stutes; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street, Ashland, NH. Donations may be made in David’s Memory to the Green Grove Cemetery Association, PO Box 1118, Ashland, NH 03217.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information, go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com
