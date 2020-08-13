DUNNELLON, FL — David Camire, 61, died suddenly on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence in Dunnellon, Florida. He was born January 18, 1959, in Laconia, the youngest son of the late Gerard and Leona (Provencal) Camire. In 2010 he moved from Gilford to Dunnellon.
Growing up in Belmont, he spent many days helping his parents at their campground mobile home park. David worked with his brother Jerry, from whom he learned the carpentry trade, and eventually he went out on his own. Besides his handyman business, David enjoyed working on muscle cars. Over the years he rebuilt and restored many different cars that he enjoyed driving. He left us way too soon.
He leaves behind his sisters, Claire Bickford (John) of Belmont and Susan LaBranche (Michael) of Jefferson, NH, and Zephyrhills, FL; a brother-in-law, Ted Davdelin of Milford, NH; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and very good friends Kevin Lacasse, Don Shaw, Jim Lafoe and Lisa Trapp-Bachteler. He also leaves behind his cats, Scrapper and Lulu, and his best friend “Buddy,” his rabbit.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Norman (Della) and Jerry (Loretta) of Belmont; and two sisters, Lorraine Davdelin (Ted) and Arlene (Armand) Morin of Belmont.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in David’s name to the Humane Society
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.