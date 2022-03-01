HILL — David B. Kelly, 62, a resident of Hill for the past 33 years, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home, with his family by his side, after a battle with ALS. He was born in Plymouth on July 10, 1959 the son of the late John H. Kelly and E. Ruth (Houston) Black.
He was a graduate of Newfound Memorial High School class of 1977 and continued his education at the University of NH where he received his Bachelor of Science, majoring in Animal Science and a minor in Pre-Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1981. He later received his Masters of Education from Plymouth State College specializing in Science and Computers in 1986.
David began his teaching career as a Science Teacher at Pembroke Academy in 1984 and was a dedicated teacher there for 33 years. During this time he received the Christa McAuliffe Sabbatical (2011) where he promoted robotics in NH schools. He then taught science at PACE Career Academy. He was the founder of Robotics Maker Space, LLC in 2018. Throughout his career he received many awards for his work with robotics, including the FIRST Robotics Competition Woodie Flowers Award in 2009 and the VEX Robotics World Championship Teacher of the Year Award in 2013. He was inducted into the Pembroke Academy Hall of Fame in 2021.
David was a member of the School Board for the Hill School District from 1996 to 2002, and the New Hampshire Science Teachers Association from 1985 to 1992. He enjoyed outdoor adventures with his family and was an avid hiker, completing all 48 of the 4,000 footers in the State of NH. He was a robotics mentor for many young people, teaching “learning through doing” and was a softball coach for Franklin High School and the Nor’Easters. With all of his hobbies, he cherished his time with his loving wife and family the most.
His family includes his wife of 40 years, Pamela (Walker) Kelly of Hill; and his two daughters, Michelle Buckland and her husband Eric of Northwood and Melissa Kelly and partner Kevin Moosmann of Kannapolis, NC. He is also survived by his step mother, Sally Bose of Plymouth; and his stepbrother, Mathew Bose and partner Justine Campbell of Bow; and his stepsister, Melissa Bose and her husband Ronald Merrill of Coralville, IA; and his stepfather, John Black of Hebron; and several nieces and nephews.
As per David's wishes there will be no calling hours held. A funeral service will be on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at South Church, 27 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301. Masks will be required and attendance is limited to the first 160 people.
For those that are not able to attend in person, the service will be available online at https://www.southchurchconcord.org/. Burial will be in the spring at Rhoades Cemetery in Alexandria.
David was involved in many community organizations; the family asks in lieu of flowers a donation be made to David Kelly Robotics Scholarship or an organization of your choice.
If you are donating to the David Kelly Robotics Scholarship, checks can be made out to Pembroke School District, Memo: David Kelly Scholarship and sent to 267 Pembroke St. Pembroke, NH 03275.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
