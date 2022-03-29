LACONIA — David B. Spooner, 94, passed away peacefully on March 24.
He leaves his loving wife of 63 years Joan, a daughter Carol Lee of Methuen, Massachusetts, and a son John David of Weirs Beach.
At the family request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
The family wants to thank everyone for their care and support during David's lengthy illness.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
