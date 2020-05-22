LACONIA — Cynthia Moreau, 81, died at home in Laconia, NH with her loving and devoted husband Robert Moreau by her side on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Cynthia was born May 17, 1939 in Nashua, NH. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Church and sang in the choir as well as the youth fellowship when she was young.
Possessing great compassion, Cynthia was employed as a caregiver in her community for over 20 years, caring for the elderly and sick, courageous Jim, and her especially loved young boy Daniel.
Cynthia lived each day well, with so much love, laughter, joy, smiles, and great appreciation for the beauty of life all around her. She loved being with family, friends, her beloved “Babo” and her Bob. She celebrated the miracles of life every moment. She enjoyed camping, cruising, gambling for fun, and singing the old hymns, and loved the beauty of flowers, nature and sunsets. Cynthia’s humor and grace remained throughout her illness with cancer.
Cynthia was a wonderful wife, mother, Nana and “Teta”. She was predeceased by her parents Ruth and James Kantargis; brothers, Ronald and Alan; nephews, Johnny and Genevieve DeCapot and Daniel Kelly.
Survivors include her wonderful husband Bob, with whom she shared 62 years of life together full of deep love and great joy, her cherished sisters and brothers Charlotte Davis of Colorado Springs, Colorado, James Kantargis & wife Peggy of Nashua, NH, Marilyn Kantargis of Nashua, NH, Donald Kantargis and wife Audrey of Merrimack NH, Shirley McKinney of Bedford NH, Jane Crosby and husband Mike of Grand Saline, Texas, June Dewyngaert of Manchester, NH, Diane Caron and husband Richard of Nashua, NH, and Stephen Kantargis of Manchester, NH; her loving daughters Susan Stibler and husband Robert of Kittery Point, Maine, Genny Yates of Rotunda, Florida, and Lisa Koerbel and husband Jeff of Englewood, Florida; grandchildren Cada, Jared, Ashley, Spencer, Jean, Keri, Tammy, Maigan, Dianna, and Kathryn; great grandchildren Jayden, Kacen, Skylynn, Bentley, Braelyn, Alivia, Kyley, Cooper, and Aria; and dear longtime friend Eileen Kelly, buddy Judy Coyne, and so many more.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or online stjude.org or to Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 N Main St Ste 1, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements.
