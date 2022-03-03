BELMONT — Connie N. Mason, 88, of Belmont, died February 28, 2022 after a brief illness with her family by her bedside.
She was born in Malden, MA, on December 25, 1933, to John and Jenny Morganti (Ruggiero). She was one of seven children, and is survived by her siblings, Camille Morganti, Eleanor Alburn, John Morganti, Josephine Staie, and Joseph Morganti. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Morganti.
Connie married John R. Mason on February 14, 1954, and they enjoyed 51 years together until his passing in 2006.
She enjoyed singing and video games.
In addition to her siblings, she he is survived by her daughters, Linda (Alan) Blomerth of Reading, MA, and Jenifer (Billy) Abbott of Springvale, ME. She is also survived by eight grandsons, Brian (Sonia) Blomerth, Michael (Jessica) Blomerth, Paul (Rachel) Blomerth, Erik Blomerth, Daniel Blomerth, Keith Abbott, John Joseph Abbott and Sean Abbott; two great-grandsons, Charlie and Gabriel Blomerth; and two great-granddaughters, Grace Blomerth and Ella Blomerth.
The family will receive visitors Monday, March 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium at 172 King Street, Boscawen, NH.
Interment will immediately follow at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
