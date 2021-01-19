NORTHFIELD — Claude L. Worster, 86, of Northfield, passed away at home on Monday, January 18, 2021 after a period of declining health with his family by his side. He was born on January 8, 1935 in Prentiss, Maine, the son of Arthur and Lillian (Stinson) Worster. He was raised and schooled in Prentiss along with his 11 siblings. He joined the US Army in 1953 in Bangor, Maine, serving in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1956. He married his wife Arlene P. Judkins on March 23, 1957. Claude and Arlene moved to Northfield in 1965 after living for a short time in New Jersey. He worked for ACME Staple Co. in Franklin, retiring in 1990. His family was the most precious thing in his life, he and his wife loved all the time spent with their family.
He was predeceased by his parents and 10 siblings.
He is survived by: his wife, Arlene P. (Judkins) Worster of Northfield; three daughters, Wanda J. Cullen and her husband Ralph of Northfield, Kathy L. Canfield and her husband Douglas of Hill and Tammy J. Johnson and her partner, Stephen Merriam of Sanbornton; grandchildren, Tina, Marc, Dawn, Doug, Ross and Cory; 13 great-grandchildren, Braydon, Makenzie, Hagen, Aidan, Kennedy, Autumn, Ryan, Hailey, Lindsay, Chloe, Ava, Lilliana and Michaela; brother, Leland Worster of Bangor, Maine.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303. Donations in Claude's memory may be made to the Tilton-Northfield United Methodist Church, 440 West Main Street, Tilton, NH 03276.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Worster family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave a condolence go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
