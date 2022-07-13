DEDHAM, Mass. — Christine Elizabeth Symonds Tavares, 71, joined her mother, Catherine P. Symonds, in heaven on July 11, 2022. She most recently resided at Briarwood Health Care Center in Needham.
Christine was born in Waltham, MA, on December 25, 1950, to Eugene J. and Catherin P. Symonds. She resided in Dedham, MA, with her beloved husband and best friend, Antonio Tavares.
A graduate of University of Massachusetts, Christine joined the Star Market family as the youngest female manager. With her promotions, she worked at several of the market stores throughout her career. This is where she met her husband.
She was an avid reader, writer of poems at a moment's notice for any occasion, quick-witted, artistic by nature, a lover of Marshalls and BJs and a giver of gifts were just a few of her many talents and pleasures.
A very special thank you to all the medical staff at all the Boston Hospitals, too numerous to list sadly, that she has been in over the last 25 years; most recently Newton-Wellesley.
One of Christine's many beautiful poems: “It's not hard to leave this world, Knowing I've tried my best. What's hardest is to leave the love — That is the ultimate test. I want it known; I'm not giving up. I've put up a hell of a fight, I feel that I am surrendering, Surrendering to the night. For all the help you've given me, I truly thank you much. I'd be happy to know, in some small way, each of your lives, I have touched. I face my death with peace and calm, and sunshine in my heart. For we will surely meet again after some time apart.”
She leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Antonio Tavare; two sisters, Regena Fitchett of Bristol, NH, and Sandra Symonds of Natick, MA; her cousin Patricia and her husband Paul Powell of Framingham, MA; one nephew, William Symonds; three stepchildren, Michael (Carolyn) Tavares, Lisa (William) Barteit of Cheshire, Conn., and Jennifer (Shawn) O'Brien of Millis, MA; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
On Friday, July 22, 2022, there will be a visitation at 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. A "Celebration of Her Life" will be held at a later date.
In addition to flowers, which Christine always had around her home, donations may be made in her memory to the charity of one's choice.
