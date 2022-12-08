Christine A. Wilcox, 64

FRANKLIN — Christine Ann Wilcox, 64, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2022. She was born on September 20, 1958, to Vernon and June Merchant in Worcester, Massachusetts. She worked for many years in manufacturing and retired after being a dietary aid for the Merrimack County Nursing Home.
In time, she met her husband Steve Wilcox and they were married for 42 years. Together they raised her two children, Angela Pickard and Scott Boudreau. In her free time, she loved to go fishing, make crafts, take car rides, enjoy nature and animals and loved spending time with her family.
She is predeceased by her parents but survived by many more. She is survived by her husband; and children, as well as her brothers, Ricky Merchant, Jimmy Merchant, and Ray Merchant. She is survived by many grandchildren too, Sebastian Civiello, Hailey Pickard, Justin Pickard, Devyn Boudreau, Kyah Boudreau, and Ryder Boudreau, as well as six great-grandchildren and an aunt to many nieces and nephews.
If anyone would like to make a donation in her honor, we are asking to please do so to the American Diabetes Association (ADA). She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt and will be missed by all.
We will be having a visitation for her on Saturday, December 17, from 2-4 p.m., at the Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., in Franklin, for anyone who would like to join.
