Christine A. Wilcox, 64

Christine A. Wilcox, 64

FRANKLIN — Christine Ann Wilcox, 64, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2022. She was born on September 20, 1958, to Vernon and June Merchant in Worcester, Massachusetts. She worked for many years in manufacturing and retired after being a dietary aid for the Merrimack County Nursing Home. 

In time, she met her husband Steve Wilcox and they were married for 42 years. Together they raised her two children, Angela Pickard and Scott Boudreau. In her free time, she loved to go fishing, make crafts, take car rides, enjoy nature and animals and loved spending time with her family. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.