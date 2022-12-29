Charles A. Morrison, 89

SUNAPEE — Charles Allan Morrison, of Naples, Florida and Sunapee, New Hampshire (formerly of Needham Massachusetts and Stuart, Florida), 89, sadly left us on Dec. 27, 2022, after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances; three children, Chris (Marie), Charlie (Nancy) and Suzanne (Matt) Lucey; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Charlie grew up in Laconia and graduated from Dartmouth College in 1954, Amos Tuck Business School in 1955 and Harvard Law School in 1958. He worked with Arthur Andersen for 31 years rising to Partner, responsible for the Tax Group.
Charlie was a brilliant and humble man. Despite his academic and professional successes, he was perhaps most at home tailgating with a cocktail glass hanging around his neck rooting on his beloved Big Green sports teams. He was involved with Needham Youth Soccer, where winning was always second to having fun, confirmed by his win/loss record. He was also an avid golfer and a longtime member of Baker Hill Golf Club in Newbury, where he was the only scratch golfer with a 36 handicap.
His love of Camp Belknap in Wolfeboro, was reflected by his serving as a longtime board member, and continuing the tradition that his father had started by sending his sons and grandsons to the camp for many summers. He was a former president of Harbor Ridge Yacht and Golf Club of Stuart, Florida, and spent many summers and winters enjoying all of the spoils of Sunapee.
There will be a celebration of life this summer in Sunapee. Details have not been finalized.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie’s name to either the Lake Sunapee Protective Association or Camp Belknap — The Leaders Scholarship Fund for Camper Tuition.
Charlie was quick with a joke and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He will be missed by all who ever had the good fortune to cross his path.
