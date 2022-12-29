Charles A. Morrison, 89

Charles A. Morrison, 89

SUNAPEE — Charles Allan Morrison, of Naples, Florida and Sunapee, New Hampshire (formerly of Needham Massachusetts and Stuart, Florida), 89, sadly left us on Dec. 27, 2022, after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances; three children, Chris (Marie), Charlie (Nancy) and Suzanne (Matt) Lucey; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Charlie grew up in Laconia and graduated from Dartmouth College in 1954, Amos Tuck Business School in 1955 and Harvard Law School in 1958. He worked with Arthur Andersen for 31 years rising to Partner, responsible for the Tax Group.

