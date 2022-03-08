Cecil J. Adams, 90

MEREDITH — Cecil John Adams, 90, of Meredith Bay Colony Club, passed away peacefully surrounded by his two sons and niece at his home on Friday, March 4, 2022.
John was born on May 7, 1931 in Bury St. Edmunds, England, the son of the late Arthur and Rose (Clarke) Adams.
In his younger days, John served in the British Royal Air Force in the meteorology department. He was an amazing husband, father, avid traveler, photographer, plane enthusiast and storyteller.
John worked as a software engineer for numerous companies including Honey-well/Bull, Phillips in France and Siemens in Germany which allowed the family to travel all over the world. He also helped develop software for NOAA Hurricane Hunter “Porky” out of Biloxi, MS combining his love for weather and airplanes.
John is survived by two sons, John Adams of Hampton and Christopher Ad-ams of Meredith; and five grandchildren, Quinn, Tucker, Hayden, Sophie, and Molly; as well as his brother Peter. In addition to his parents, John was prede-ceased by his wife of 27 years, Maria; two brothers, Edward and Lionel; and his sister, Audrey.
A private graveside service for the family will be held at Christ Church Cemetery, Andover, MA where he will be buried next to his beloved wife Maria.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
