ASHLAND — Catherine Mary Small Philbrook, 72, went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2022, following a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Catherine, better known as Cathy, was born in Plymouth on February 25, 1950, the oldest of five sisters growing up on a farm on the corner of Hicks Hill and Owl Brook Road in Ashland. Cathy attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland High School in 1968. Cathy worked in NH at Sprague Electric, the NH Co-Op and local restaurants before moving to Pennsylvania in 1979 with her husband, Scott Philbrook and children.

In Pennsylvania, Cathy did daycare in her home when her children were young. She later ran a crisis pregnancy center and a free medical clinic. She then helped run a teen center and soup kitchen for the homeless. In 2017 it became necessary for Cathy to move to a long-term care facility in Virginia. Her heart’s desire was to return to NH and our prayers were answered as she spent her final days, with family around her, at Concord Hospital and Hospice House in Concord. The care she received at both Concord Hospital and Hospice House was amazing. Cathy was cared for like a queen.

