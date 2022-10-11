ASHLAND — Catherine Mary Small Philbrook, 72, went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2022, following a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Catherine, better known as Cathy, was born in Plymouth on February 25, 1950, the oldest of five sisters growing up on a farm on the corner of Hicks Hill and Owl Brook Road in Ashland. Cathy attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland High School in 1968. Cathy worked in NH at Sprague Electric, the NH Co-Op and local restaurants before moving to Pennsylvania in 1979 with her husband, Scott Philbrook and children.
In Pennsylvania, Cathy did daycare in her home when her children were young. She later ran a crisis pregnancy center and a free medical clinic. She then helped run a teen center and soup kitchen for the homeless. In 2017 it became necessary for Cathy to move to a long-term care facility in Virginia. Her heart’s desire was to return to NH and our prayers were answered as she spent her final days, with family around her, at Concord Hospital and Hospice House in Concord. The care she received at both Concord Hospital and Hospice House was amazing. Cathy was cared for like a queen.
Cathy had such a compassionate heart, always willing to serve her community and her church. Even as the MS was progressing, Cathy found several ways to serve others and care for her family. Cathy’s faith in the Lord Jesus was always first and she was a mighty prayer warrior, knowing and believing in the One who loves us all. Many people reading this were included in her prayers. Cathy’s other passion was loving and caring for her several pets over the years. Her dogs brought her great joy.
Cathy leaves behind a legacy of love and is survived by her husband, Scott Philbrook of Durham, North Carolina, her daughter, Sherri Williams of Greensboro, North Carolina, her son, Joel Philbrook (and Danielle) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and her son, Caleb Philbrook (and fiancé Christina Reinhardt) of Alton, Illinois. Cathy is predeceased by her son, Jared Philbrook; and her parents, Robert and Pauline (Smith) Small. Cathy is also survived by her Small sisters, Susan Berry (and Rick) of Northfield, Linda Shanley of Gilford, Betty Bedford (and Michael) of Manchester, and Barbara Sharrow (and Pahl) of Ashland; her granddaughter, Courtney Pope; and great-grandson, Wyatt Cosner of Brownville, New York; grandson, Conner Williams of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandson, Evan Philbrook of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; grandchildren, Charlotte, Celeste, Simon and Seth Philbrook of Alton, Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins from NH and around the country.
Donations can be made in Cathy’s memory to Aspire Women’s Center, 506 Union Ave, Laconia NH 03246 or to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.