Catherine A. Staples, 68

SANDWICH — Catherine Ann Staples passed away on February 20, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital. She was 68.
Cathy lived her entire life in Sandwich. She left behind her loving husband of 47 years, Larry; and her dog Misty; as well as her sister Veta Smith of North Carolina; including a brother, Michael Cole and his wife Karen, and another brother, Kevin and his wife Kelly, both couples from Moultonborough. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Cathy worked many years at E.M. Heath's Supermarket and for the Sandwich Fair Association. She also worked with the greyhounds that were retired from the race track. She was also in the American Legion Auxiliary. Cathy loved to crochet and watch the animals in her backyard. She loved to go for a ride with Larry and her dog Misty. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
There will be a celebration of life on March 26 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion in Meredith.
