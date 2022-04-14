Carrie L. Gould, 41

LACONIA — Carrie Lynn Gould, 41, of Batchelder Street, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Carrie was born on April 4, 1981 in Laconia, the daughter of Raymond and Bonnie (Brown) Gould.
She loved playing games on her phone and spending hours talking to many friends on the phone. She was a very good friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Carrie is survived by her fiance Jim Arsenault; her uncle, David Brown; her aunt, Linda Phelps; her ex-sister-in-law, Pat Brown; and many cousins. In addition to her parents, Carrie is predeceased by her uncle, Daniel Brown.
A Calling Hour will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
