Carole J. Johnson, 82

GILFORD — Carole Jean Hunt Johnson, daughter of the late Stanley Hunt and Natalie Harvey Hunt, passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 82 years of beloved wisdom, faith, and delightful character. Carole was the dear heart of her family in a classic New Hampshire way.
Born in Vermont, she lived in Gilford most of her life, with memorable summers in her youth on a Tamworth farm and was a graduate of Laconia High and UNH. She loved living in Gilford and sang its praises of wondrous beauty to people she met. Her greatest joy was a full house which she loved deeply.
Carole taught Mathematics and Computers in Pennsylvania and within both the Gilford and Laconia school districts for over 40 years. Many generations of her students remember her fondly. She was very active within the Mechanicsburg Junior Women's Club while living in PA, especially during the bicentennial. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education and acquired her amateur (Ham) radio license spotting participants on numerous lake and mountain races. She traveled often with her husband many times across the country, achieving all 50 states by their 50th anniversary, as well as twice around the world.
Very creative; she filled rooms with her prolific and unique crafts, collections, clothes, quilts, and embroidery, as well as wood burning, gardening, photography, and painting New England landscapes and scenery. Carole supported Gilford history and founding family legacy with many contributions and leadership to the Thompson-Ames Historical Society.
Her 1958 Singer sewing machine has easily topped 250 miles of thread as she lent her skills as a long time Altar Guild leader, choir member, and parishioner of St. James Episcopal Church of Laconia. She also lent her talent and bright enthusiasm to the Mary Butler Chapter of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society, the Daughters of 1812, and the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century.
Carole is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Arthur Johnson; three sons, David Johnson and his wife Tiffany of Waynesville, OH, Edward Johnson of Bohol, Philippines, and William Johnson and his wife Catherine of Gilford; seven beloved grandchildren, Tiara, Connor, Denver, Parker, Riley, Grace, and Ben; and two sisters, Diana Duckoff and her husband Richard of Manchester, and Betty Hunt Carr of St. Johnsbury, VT. She also leaves behind truly adored nieces, nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and an abundance of cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Carole was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hunt; brother, John Hunt; and her precious niece, Cheryl Tobin.
The family would like to thank the VNA of Laconia and Concord for their outstanding home care.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 at Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
