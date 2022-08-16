Carole J. Johnson, 82

GILFORD — Carole Jean Hunt Johnson, daughter of the late Stanley Hunt and Natalie Harvey Hunt, passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 82 years of beloved wisdom, faith, and delightful character. Carole was the dear heart of her family in a classic New Hampshire way.

Born in Vermont, she lived in Gilford most of her life, with memorable summers in her youth on a Tamworth farm and was a graduate of Laconia High and UNH. She loved living in Gilford and sang its praises of wondrous beauty to people she met. Her greatest joy was a full house which she loved deeply.

