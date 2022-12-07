Carol Marvin, 79

VERO BEACH, Florida — Carol (Rogers) Marvin, 79, passed away early Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was born in Plymouth, New Hampshire, the youngest of three children of Gideon and Ethel (Smith) Rogers of New Hampton, graduate school in Concord, New Hampshire, when she met Addison L. Marvin Jr., an Air Force Officer and Pilot. They were married on July 21, 1962, following her graduation. They began life together at Keesler AFB, Mississippi, and added to the family as Addison moved from base to base following his career, finally ending up in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Carol, while not keen on moving, accepted the challenge and created a new home at each new assignment. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother to her children, and a confidant to her grandchildren. While traveling from base to base, Carol took an interest in floral arranging, ultimately becoming a Certified Flower Show Judge. Carol enjoyed their yacht and cruising along the northeastern seaboard. She was active in both the Portsmouth Yacht Club and the Portsmouth Navy Yacht Club and served as Commodore of each.

