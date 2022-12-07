Carol Marvin, 79

VERO BEACH, Florida — Carol (Rogers) Marvin, 79, passed away early Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was born in Plymouth, New Hampshire, the youngest of three children of Gideon and Ethel (Smith) Rogers of New Hampton, graduate school in Concord, New Hampshire, when she met Addison L. Marvin Jr., an Air Force Officer and Pilot. They were married on July 21, 1962, following her graduation. They began life together at Keesler AFB, Mississippi, and added to the family as Addison moved from base to base following his career, finally ending up in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Carol, while not keen on moving, accepted the challenge and created a new home at each new assignment. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother to her children, and a confidant to her grandchildren. While traveling from base to base, Carol took an interest in floral arranging, ultimately becoming a Certified Flower Show Judge. Carol enjoyed their yacht and cruising along the northeastern seaboard. She was active in both the Portsmouth Yacht Club and the Portsmouth Navy Yacht Club and served as Commodore of each.
Carol also worked as a Travel Agent for several organizations, including Penny Pitou Travel and AAA. In February of 2004, she and her husband retired to Waterford Lakes, a small community of Vero Beach, Florida. Here her interest in flowers returned as she became interested in Orchids. She became a member of the Vero Beach Orchid Society and ran the Societies' annual Orchid Show for two years.
Carol is survived by her husband, Addison Jr.; her children, Addison, III and Shirley Marvin-Lambert; daughter-in-law, Melissa (Wunderly); grandchildren, Sydney and Heather; and brother, Kenneth Rogers.
A Visitation will be held 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.
A Funeral Service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.
Interment will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com.
